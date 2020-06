Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great 3 Bedroom in Queens with Parking included!



This newly renovated apartment is very bright as there are windows in each room. The kitchen includes fully renovated cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances. The large living space allows for plenty of room for both a common area and dining space.



Heat and water included

Guarantors accepted

1 flight of stairs



Conveniently located, only a few blocks away from the 7 train. Eateries and shops are all in close vicinity.



This home boasts peace and quiet away from the City's hustle and bustle, yet only 15-20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan!