5-44 115th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and walking distance to the Q25 Bus station. The unit located on the 2nd floor, and it features hard wood floors, spacious master bedroom size with lot of closets, U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer. Off of the dining room is your private--oversized balcony with a spectacular garden view. The rent includes two outdoor parking spaces. Easy access to In Ground swimming pool. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. No pets. Expected Move-in Date: 3rd week of July. See 3D Tours.