Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:52 PM

5-44 115th St

5-44 115th Street · (917) 703-3737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5-44 115th Street, Queens, NY 11356
College Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Mint Conditional 2-bedroom/ 2-bathroom condo in a gated community with panoramic and picturesque views of the East River and literally next door to the scenic MacNeil Park located in college point, only minutes away from the Whitestone Bridge and walking distance to the Q25 Bus station. The unit located on the 2nd floor, and it features hard wood floors, spacious master bedroom size with lot of closets, U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer. Off of the dining room is your private--oversized balcony with a spectacular garden view. The rent includes two outdoor parking spaces. Easy access to In Ground swimming pool. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water. No pets. Expected Move-in Date: 3rd week of July. See 3D Tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5-44 115th St have any available units?
5-44 115th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5-44 115th St have?
Some of 5-44 115th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5-44 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
5-44 115th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5-44 115th St pet-friendly?
No, 5-44 115th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 5-44 115th St offer parking?
Yes, 5-44 115th St offers parking.
Does 5-44 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5-44 115th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5-44 115th St have a pool?
Yes, 5-44 115th St has a pool.
Does 5-44 115th St have accessible units?
No, 5-44 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5-44 115th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5-44 115th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5-44 115th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5-44 115th St does not have units with air conditioning.
