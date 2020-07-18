All apartments in Queens
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

49-09 Ditmars Boulevard

49-09 Ditmars Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

49-09 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, NY 11370
Astoria

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Two bedroom apt.
- King and queen rooms.
- Top floor in a two family building.
- Heat and hot water included.
- Available now.
- Small pet ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have any available units?
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard offer parking?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have a pool?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
