Home
/
Queens, NY
/
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, NY 11370
Astoria
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Two bedroom apt.
- King and queen rooms.
- Top floor in a two family building.
- Heat and hot water included.
- Available now.
- Small pet ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have any available units?
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
Is 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
49-09 Ditmars Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard offer parking?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have a pool?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 49-09 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
