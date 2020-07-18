48-10 45th St

Amenities

This apartment is available for occupancy on July 15th. Anyone going to see the apt., must be wearing a mask. Co-op, but no board approval; gas included Renovated Kitchen stone counter-top, microwave, stainless steel appliances, Renovated Bath with shower waterfall & handheld shower new elevator; 2 a/cs; walkin closet building constructed in 1960's border of Sunnyside Queens, 15 minutes to NYC three blocks to #7, 2 blocks to Queens Blvd., one block to Greenpoint Ave. shopping laundry in the building on the 1st floor, live in super hardwood floors cooking gas included, pay for electricity only this is a sponsor unit in a coop building, no board approval outside seating area on side of building sorry no dogs After viewing if interested in the apt please call the number below or email your contact information. $150 per applicant deposit, of which $130 credited towards the rent if approved $2,395