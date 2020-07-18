All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 48-10 45th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
48-10 45th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

48-10 45th St

48-10 45th Street · (718) 729-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

48-10 45th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This apartment is available for occupancy on July 15th. Anyone going to see the apt., must be wearing a mask. Co-op, but no board approval; gas included Renovated Kitchen stone counter-top, microwave, stainless steel appliances, Renovated Bath with shower waterfall & handheld shower new elevator; 2 a/cs; walkin closet building constructed in 1960's border of Sunnyside Queens, 15 minutes to NYC three blocks to #7, 2 blocks to Queens Blvd., one block to Greenpoint Ave. shopping laundry in the building on the 1st floor, live in super hardwood floors cooking gas included, pay for electricity only this is a sponsor unit in a coop building, no board approval outside seating area on side of building sorry no dogs After viewing if interested in the apt please call the number below or email your contact information. $150 per applicant deposit, of which $130 credited towards the rent if approved $2,395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48-10 45th St have any available units?
48-10 45th St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48-10 45th St have?
Some of 48-10 45th St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48-10 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
48-10 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48-10 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 48-10 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 48-10 45th St offer parking?
No, 48-10 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 48-10 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48-10 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48-10 45th St have a pool?
No, 48-10 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 48-10 45th St have accessible units?
No, 48-10 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 48-10 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 48-10 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48-10 45th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 48-10 45th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 48-10 45th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity