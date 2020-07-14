* This apartment is a huge 2 bedroom both fit a Queen size bed and furniture.* New Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. * New gut renovated bathroom.* All the utilities are included . * 2 A/C units.* Great natural lighting. * Hardwood floors. * Ample closet space. * GREAT LOCATIONS EASY PARKING* QUIET STREET * LAUNDRY MATS CLOSE BY* SUPER MARKETS AND DELIS NEAR BY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47-41 59th street have any available units?
47-41 59th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 47-41 59th street have?
Some of 47-41 59th street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-41 59th street currently offering any rent specials?
47-41 59th street is not currently offering any rent specials.