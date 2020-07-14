All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 47-41 59th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
47-41 59th street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

47-41 59th street

47-41 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

47-41 59th Street, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
* This apartment is a huge 2 bedroom both fit a Queen size bed and furniture.* New Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. * New gut renovated bathroom.* All the utilities are included . * 2 A/C units.* Great natural lighting. * Hardwood floors. * Ample closet space. * GREAT LOCATIONS EASY PARKING* QUIET STREET * LAUNDRY MATS CLOSE BY* SUPER MARKETS AND DELIS NEAR BY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-41 59th street have any available units?
47-41 59th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 47-41 59th street have?
Some of 47-41 59th street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-41 59th street currently offering any rent specials?
47-41 59th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-41 59th street pet-friendly?
No, 47-41 59th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 47-41 59th street offer parking?
Yes, 47-41 59th street offers parking.
Does 47-41 59th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47-41 59th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-41 59th street have a pool?
No, 47-41 59th street does not have a pool.
Does 47-41 59th street have accessible units?
No, 47-41 59th street does not have accessible units.
Does 47-41 59th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47-41 59th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47-41 59th street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47-41 59th street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice