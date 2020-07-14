47-41 59th street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

* This apartment is a huge 2 bedroom both fit a Queen size bed and furniture.* New Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. * New gut renovated bathroom.* All the utilities are included . * 2 A/C units.* Great natural lighting. * Hardwood floors. * Ample closet space. * GREAT LOCATIONS EASY PARKING* QUIET STREET * LAUNDRY MATS CLOSE BY* SUPER MARKETS AND DELIS NEAR BY