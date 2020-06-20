Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent an underpriced 1 bedroom for $3350 (this is the Gross price!) at 4610 Center Boulevard, the newest and one of the most sought-after buildings in LIC by the waterfront.NO FEE for a limited time.Available immediately for either a short-term lease (5 months, until Oct. 31) or a full 12 month-lease.This is a lease break.Video Tours available upon request.THE APARTMENT:-Large 680 SqFt-Spacious, Bright, Open Living/Dining Area -Open Concept Kitchen with a lot of countertops, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances-An extra Foyer-Luxury bathroom with Kohler fixtures-Ample closet space (3 very large closets)-Large bedroom (11 x 137)-Beautiful Northwestern Views of Manhattan, the East River, and the 59th St. BridgeTHE BUILDING:FREE AMENITIESThe luxury high-rise building is best-known for the sleek, modern design that curves around LICs famous PepsiCo sign.Amenity spaces, including a club room, co-working space, private garden, and landscaped terraces, and the buildings lobby and club were designed by internationally renowned design firm, Yabu Pushelberg. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a private backyard garden and a state-of-the-art fitness center.The dynamic, multi-purpose waterfront surrounding 4610 Center Blvd provides more than an iconic view: With 12 acres of green parks, a beautiful esplanade, an outdoor sports park, and a K-8 school around the corner, theres plenty to do in the neighborhood. NYC Ferry literally steps away; beautifully renovated waterfront in a pet-friendly building- walking distance to 5 breweries, multiple dog parks, coffee shops, groceries, entertainment.4610 Center Boulevard is a convenient four-minute subway ride away from Midtown Manhattan on the 7 train, and accessible by the G, E, and M trains, East River Ferry and the Pulaski Bridge. Free shuttle offered to the subway Vernon Blvd/Jackson Ave Station.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Ivan. By appointment only.917-385-8048Ivan@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC8068