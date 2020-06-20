All apartments in Queens
4610 Center Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

4610 Center Boulevard

46-10 Center Boulevard · (917) 385-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-10 Center Boulevard, Queens, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
Rare opportunity to rent an underpriced 1 bedroom for $3350 (this is the Gross price!) at 4610 Center Boulevard, the newest and one of the most sought-after buildings in LIC by the waterfront.NO FEE for a limited time.Available immediately for either a short-term lease (5 months, until Oct. 31) or a full 12 month-lease.This is a lease break.Video Tours available upon request.THE APARTMENT:-Large 680 SqFt-Spacious, Bright, Open Living/Dining Area -Open Concept Kitchen with a lot of countertops, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances-An extra Foyer-Luxury bathroom with Kohler fixtures-Ample closet space (3 very large closets)-Large bedroom (11 x 137)-Beautiful Northwestern Views of Manhattan, the East River, and the 59th St. BridgeTHE BUILDING:FREE AMENITIESThe luxury high-rise building is best-known for the sleek, modern design that curves around LICs famous PepsiCo sign.Amenity spaces, including a club room, co-working space, private garden, and landscaped terraces, and the buildings lobby and club were designed by internationally renowned design firm, Yabu Pushelberg. Residents also enjoy the convenience of a private backyard garden and a state-of-the-art fitness center.The dynamic, multi-purpose waterfront surrounding 4610 Center Blvd provides more than an iconic view: With 12 acres of green parks, a beautiful esplanade, an outdoor sports park, and a K-8 school around the corner, theres plenty to do in the neighborhood. NYC Ferry literally steps away; beautifully renovated waterfront in a pet-friendly building- walking distance to 5 breweries, multiple dog parks, coffee shops, groceries, entertainment.4610 Center Boulevard is a convenient four-minute subway ride away from Midtown Manhattan on the 7 train, and accessible by the G, E, and M trains, East River Ferry and the Pulaski Bridge. Free shuttle offered to the subway Vernon Blvd/Jackson Ave Station.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Ivan. By appointment only.917-385-8048Ivan@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC8068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Center Boulevard have any available units?
4610 Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 4610 Center Boulevard have?
Some of 4610 Center Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Center Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4610 Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 4610 Center Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Center Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Center Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4610 Center Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
