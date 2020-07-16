All apartments in Queens
44-14 Newtown Road

44-14 Newtown Road · (716) 725-9136
Location

44-14 Newtown Road, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-T · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
Please email for a video****

Spectacular skyline views from this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in a fantastic Astoria cooperative.

This home boasts large rooms and tall ceilings that maximize the sense of space. Hardwood floors throughout, and six windows flood the apartment with natural light and million-dollar views. The windowed kitchen opens to a dining area and spacious living room. Three big closets easily accommodate belongings, and the bathroom shines with classic subway tiles.

44-14 Newtown Road is a handsome brick cooperative surrounded by lovely landscaped grounds. This well-maintained elevator building offers a live-in superintendent, porter, secure intercom access and central laundry. Situated in the heart of Astoria, you'll enjoy residential tranquility combined with convenient accessibility. There are ample restaurants, shops and services on the nearby blocks, and the beautiful Astoria Heights Playground offers terrific outdoor space and recreation less than two blocks away. Transportation from this delightful enclave is effortless with M and R trains less than 5 minutes outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-14 Newtown Road have any available units?
44-14 Newtown Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44-14 Newtown Road currently offering any rent specials?
44-14 Newtown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-14 Newtown Road pet-friendly?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road offer parking?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not offer parking.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road have a pool?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not have a pool.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road have accessible units?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44-14 Newtown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-14 Newtown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
