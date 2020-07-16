Amenities

Spectacular skyline views from this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in a fantastic Astoria cooperative.



This home boasts large rooms and tall ceilings that maximize the sense of space. Hardwood floors throughout, and six windows flood the apartment with natural light and million-dollar views. The windowed kitchen opens to a dining area and spacious living room. Three big closets easily accommodate belongings, and the bathroom shines with classic subway tiles.



44-14 Newtown Road is a handsome brick cooperative surrounded by lovely landscaped grounds. This well-maintained elevator building offers a live-in superintendent, porter, secure intercom access and central laundry. Situated in the heart of Astoria, you'll enjoy residential tranquility combined with convenient accessibility. There are ample restaurants, shops and services on the nearby blocks, and the beautiful Astoria Heights Playground offers terrific outdoor space and recreation less than two blocks away. Transportation from this delightful enclave is effortless with M and R trains less than 5 minutes outside your door.