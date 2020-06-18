43-34 49th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Large newly renovated Studio Available now.



Beautiful large studio apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



This beautifully maintained prewar elevator building is ideally located in Sunnyside, minutes away from the 46th and Bliss 7 train stop. Just a few short blocks from Skillman Avenue where you can find everything that you need. From your morning cup of coffee at Aubergine Cafe, to a delicious lunch at The Alcove. After, take a stroll through Stray Vintage and snag up your next unique find. End your day with a lovely French dinner at Cõt Soleil and top off your night with drinks at Claret Wine Bar. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats Allowed!



