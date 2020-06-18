All apartments in Queens
43-34 49th Street

43-34 49th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43-34 49th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-J · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large newly renovated Studio Available now.

Beautiful large studio apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

This beautifully maintained prewar elevator building is ideally located in Sunnyside, minutes away from the 46th and Bliss 7 train stop. Just a few short blocks from Skillman Avenue where you can find everything that you need. From your morning cup of coffee at Aubergine Cafe, to a delicious lunch at The Alcove. After, take a stroll through Stray Vintage and snag up your next unique find. End your day with a lovely French dinner at C&otilde;t Soleil and top off your night with drinks at Claret Wine Bar. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats Allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-34 49th Street have any available units?
43-34 49th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43-34 49th Street have?
Some of 43-34 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43-34 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
43-34 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-34 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43-34 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 43-34 49th Street offer parking?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 43-34 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-34 49th Street have a pool?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 43-34 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43-34 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43-34 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43-34 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
