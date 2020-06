Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator parking pool garage

A Large 3 bedroom luxury apartment for rent in the heart of Flushing. It consists of kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 master bedroom, and a huge Livingroom with big balcony. It has a pool and 24 hour doorman and garage parking available. It is located nearby #7 subway train, LIRR, bus stops, and many supermarkets.