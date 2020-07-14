42-13 23rd Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming renovated unit. Great area - Property Id: 303017



Pet-friendly 1-Bedroom at 42nd street and 23rd avenue



Available now



Pets OK



Heat and Hot water included



1st Floor in a 6-family home



Hardwood floors



Separate kitchen



DIMENSIONS:

Living Room (Front Room) 15.5 x 11

Bedroom (Back Room) 13 x 9.4



Call Neighborhood Specialists:

DMITRY @ 917-972-9644

MARINA @ 917-972-9633

