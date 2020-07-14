Rent Calculator
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
42-13 23rd Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
42-13 23rd Ave 1
42-13 23rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
42-13 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming renovated unit. Great area - Property Id: 303017
Pet-friendly 1-Bedroom at 42nd street and 23rd avenue
Available now
Pets OK
Heat and Hot water included
1st Floor in a 6-family home
Hardwood floors
Separate kitchen
DIMENSIONS:
Living Room (Front Room) 15.5 x 11
Bedroom (Back Room) 13 x 9.4
Call Neighborhood Specialists:
DMITRY @ 917-972-9644
MARINA @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303017
Property Id 303017
(RLNE5869154)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have any available units?
42-13 23rd Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
What amenities does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have?
Some of 42-13 23rd Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 42-13 23rd Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
42-13 23rd Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-13 23rd Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-13 23rd Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-13 23rd Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
