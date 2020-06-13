42-04 Ditmars Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Upper Ditmars Neighborhood Available Now.



Easy 10-minute walk to the N and W trains or there is a bus station just across the street



The apartment is conveniently located within the block Laundromat, Shopping center, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Gym, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurants, and much more



The apartment features a real 3 Bedroom apartment with beautiful Hardwood Floors, ample closet space. Each bedroom can fit a king-size bed and table.



It has three exposures to South, East, and North so stays folded with sunlight through the day.



Separate Large Kitchen with space for kitchen table



Heat and Hot water is included



Cats and Small Dogs are okay.