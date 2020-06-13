All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 4-74 48th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
4-74 48th Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

4-74 48th Avenue

4-74 48th Avenue · (917) 858-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4-74 48th Avenue, Queens, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
sauna
tennis court
yoga
This coveted convertible two bedroom apartment home is not to be missed! The apartment offers a stunning 270 degree views of the lower Manhattan Skyline and Long Island City. Upon entering the apartment, one is immediately taken by a wall of sun-drenched southern windows and a sense of light and air. This exceptional layout is currently configured with an oversized living room, a large dining alcove (easily a 2nd bedroom), a generously proportioned galley kitchen, and a large corner bedroom. This home features Several spacious closets, brand new floors, and central heat/air conditioning complete this very beautiful home. Citylights, one of the most sought-after luxury condops in Long Island City, is situated on the banks of the East River. The building was designed by architectCesar Pelli and sits directly across from gorgeous state and city parks that both have views of the Manhattan Skyline. The 7 train is just two blocks away (one stop to Manhattan), the F and G trains are nearby and the East River Ferry is minutes from the building. Citylights is a full service building offering a 24-hour concierge, a staffed fitness center with a full class schedule including yoga, tennis courts, sauna, newly developed "green"roof deck, parking garage and laundry room. Located in the heart of Long Island City and a short distance to great restaurants and nightlife. livingny112898

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4-74 48th Avenue have any available units?
4-74 48th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 4-74 48th Avenue have?
Some of 4-74 48th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4-74 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4-74 48th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4-74 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4-74 48th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4-74 48th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4-74 48th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4-74 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4-74 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4-74 48th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4-74 48th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4-74 48th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4-74 48th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity