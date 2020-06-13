4-74 48th Avenue

Amenities

This coveted convertible two bedroom apartment home is not to be missed! The apartment offers a stunning 270 degree views of the lower Manhattan Skyline and Long Island City. Upon entering the apartment, one is immediately taken by a wall of sun-drenched southern windows and a sense of light and air. This exceptional layout is currently configured with an oversized living room, a large dining alcove (easily a 2nd bedroom), a generously proportioned galley kitchen, and a large corner bedroom. This home features Several spacious closets, brand new floors, and central heat/air conditioning complete this very beautiful home. Citylights, one of the most sought-after luxury condops in Long Island City, is situated on the banks of the East River. The building was designed by architectCesar Pelli and sits directly across from gorgeous state and city parks that both have views of the Manhattan Skyline. The 7 train is just two blocks away (one stop to Manhattan), the F and G trains are nearby and the East River Ferry is minutes from the building. Citylights is a full service building offering a 24-hour concierge, a staffed fitness center with a full class schedule including yoga, tennis courts, sauna, newly developed "green"roof deck, parking garage and laundry room. Located in the heart of Long Island City and a short distance to great restaurants and nightlife. livingny112898