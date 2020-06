Amenities

Beautiful bright & sunny three bedroom apartment on the second floor on a quiet, tree lined street. This unit boasts a large open living room/dining area, a new eat in kitchen with granite and stainless steel, three good sized bedrooms, and a full bath. There are beautiful new hardwood (oak) floors throughout.There is ample storage in this unit as well. Close to the LIRR, Major highways, ground transportation and Crocheran park. In school District #26