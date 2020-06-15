All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 37-31 73rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
37-31 73rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

37-31 73rd Street

37-31 73rd Street · (646) 609-9890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37-31 73rd Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Beautiful, sunny two bedroom apartment at The Birchwood House, Jackson Height's modern, luxury co-operative building! This apartment features a large foyer and open living/dining area. Wide galley kitchen is perfect for two chefs to cook in with lots of counter-space and storage! Extra-large master bedroom with generous closet space is adjacent to the renovated bathroom. Windowed smaller second bedroom can serve equally as a bedroom, home office or guest room. Apartment features tall ceilings, hardwood floors and ample closets. Birchwood House has a part-time doorman, bike and private storage space, rooftop deck, ADA-compliant ramp and an adjoining garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-31 73rd Street have any available units?
37-31 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37-31 73rd Street have?
Some of 37-31 73rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-31 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
37-31 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-31 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 37-31 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 37-31 73rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 37-31 73rd Street does offer parking.
Does 37-31 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37-31 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-31 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 37-31 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 37-31 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 37-31 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37-31 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37-31 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37-31 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-31 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37-31 73rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity