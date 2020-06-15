37-31 73rd Street

Amenities

Beautiful, sunny two bedroom apartment at The Birchwood House, Jackson Height's modern, luxury co-operative building! This apartment features a large foyer and open living/dining area. Wide galley kitchen is perfect for two chefs to cook in with lots of counter-space and storage! Extra-large master bedroom with generous closet space is adjacent to the renovated bathroom. Windowed smaller second bedroom can serve equally as a bedroom, home office or guest room. Apartment features tall ceilings, hardwood floors and ample closets. Birchwood House has a part-time doorman, bike and private storage space, rooftop deck, ADA-compliant ramp and an adjoining garage.