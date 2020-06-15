All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

35-42 94th Street

35-42 94th Street · (917) 731-4078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35-42 94th Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- APARTMENT FEATURES -

Converted 2 BR Apartment (1.5 bedrooms)
Heat & Hot water included.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Renovated Apartment.
Updated Kitchen With New Appliances.
Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

- BUILDING FEATURES -

Seconds from Shopping Areas Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

- REQUIREMENTS -

No history of Felonies or Evictions.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.
Landlord pays for heat, water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric and gas.

PHOTOS OF SIMILAR Apartment in Blg, not the exact one. Renovation style the same.

To schedule viewing for this apartment please contact our office at 201-472-5108 or or Roberto at 917-731-4078.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35-42 94th Street have any available units?
35-42 94th Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35-42 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35-42 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35-42 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35-42 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 35-42 94th Street offer parking?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35-42 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35-42 94th Street have a pool?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35-42 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35-42 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35-42 94th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35-42 94th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
