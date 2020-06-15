35-42 94th Street

Amenities

- APARTMENT FEATURES -



Converted 2 BR Apartment (1.5 bedrooms)

Heat & Hot water included.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Renovated Apartment.

Updated Kitchen With New Appliances.

Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



- BUILDING FEATURES -



Seconds from Shopping Areas Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.



- REQUIREMENTS -



No history of Felonies or Evictions.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

Landlord pays for heat, water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric and gas.



PHOTOS OF SIMILAR Apartment in Blg, not the exact one. Renovation style the same.



To schedule viewing for this apartment please contact our office at 201-472-5108 or or Roberto at 917-731-4078.