35-25 95th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access



2. Watch a Video Tour



3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large newly renovated 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



This beautifully maintained building is located in the heart of Jackson Heights. Centrally located near Northern Blvd, Junction Blvd and Roosevelt Ave, everything you need is only steps from your front door. Only two blocks away from the 7 Junction Blvd subway station, only 4 stops from Manhattan on the express train. Enjoy some of the best and most diverse restaurants and nightlife in NYC. Cats allowed!



Equal Housing Opportunity.



* Rent advertised is net effective based on 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease