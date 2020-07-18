Beautiful Duplex unit connected with back yard. New Kitchen, New 2 bath, private washer/dryer, New hard wood floors, Finished Semi basement for Gym, Office or Play room. Owner prefer 2- 4 in a family. No pets. Offered Tenant's agency..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have any available units?