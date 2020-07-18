All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
34-14 Brookside Street
34-14 Brookside Street

34-14 Brookside Street · (516) 773-4939
Queens
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

34-14 Brookside Street, Queens, NY 11363
Douglaston Little Neck

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Fl · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
refrigerator
Beautiful Duplex unit connected with back yard. New Kitchen, New 2 bath, private washer/dryer, New hard wood floors, Finished Semi basement for Gym, Office or Play room. Owner prefer 2- 4 in a family. No pets. Offered Tenant's agency..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34-14 Brookside Street have any available units?
34-14 Brookside Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34-14 Brookside Street have?
Some of 34-14 Brookside Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34-14 Brookside Street currently offering any rent specials?
34-14 Brookside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34-14 Brookside Street pet-friendly?
No, 34-14 Brookside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street offer parking?
No, 34-14 Brookside Street does not offer parking.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34-14 Brookside Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have a pool?
No, 34-14 Brookside Street does not have a pool.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have accessible units?
No, 34-14 Brookside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34-14 Brookside Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34-14 Brookside Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34-14 Brookside Street does not have units with air conditioning.
