Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

33-37 171st Street

33-37 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

33-37 171st Street, Queens, NY 11358
Flushing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33-37 171st Street have any available units?
33-37 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 33-37 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
33-37 171st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33-37 171st Street pet-friendly?
No, 33-37 171st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 33-37 171st Street offer parking?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 33-37 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33-37 171st Street have a pool?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 33-37 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33-37 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33-37 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33-37 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
