All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 31-35 31st St 703.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
31-35 31st St 703
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

31-35 31st St 703

31-35 31st Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

31-35 31st Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 703 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning! 2 private terraces. Manhattan views - Property Id: 297410

Heart of Astoria! Prime location!

Mind-Blowing massive 3 bedroom / 2 Full bedroom apartment

Two huge private terraces with Manhattan and Queens views

Top floor!

All king sized bedrooms

Generous closet space

Modern kitchen, top notch appliances, dishwasher

Elevator
Laundry

Garage parking

Small pets OK

July,1st availability

Call, text or email to arrange a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-35-31st-st-astoria-ny-unit-703/297410
Property Id 297410

(RLNE5966587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-35 31st St 703 have any available units?
31-35 31st St 703 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-35 31st St 703 have?
Some of 31-35 31st St 703's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-35 31st St 703 currently offering any rent specials?
31-35 31st St 703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-35 31st St 703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-35 31st St 703 is pet friendly.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 offer parking?
Yes, 31-35 31st St 703 offers parking.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-35 31st St 703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 have a pool?
No, 31-35 31st St 703 does not have a pool.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 have accessible units?
No, 31-35 31st St 703 does not have accessible units.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-35 31st St 703 has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-35 31st St 703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-35 31st St 703 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31-35 31st St 703?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity