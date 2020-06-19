All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

31-19 98th Street

31-19 98th Street · No Longer Available
Location

31-19 98th Street, Queens, NY 11369
East Elmhurst

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First floor apartment. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, private entrance, living room/dining room, Kitchen. Move in ready June 1st. Close to bus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-19 98th Street have any available units?
31-19 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 31-19 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-19 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-19 98th Street pet-friendly?
No, 31-19 98th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-19 98th Street offer parking?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not offer parking.
Does 31-19 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-19 98th Street have a pool?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-19 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-19 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-19 98th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-19 98th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
