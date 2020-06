Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

No Fee! Large 2bed/2bath with unobstructed views of Manhattan Skyline and RFK Bridge. Rent includes Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas. Apartment features include: -Large Balcony-High Ceilings with recessed lighting-Java stained hardwood floors.-Floor to ceiling Marvin made windows.-Split system AC unit-Bosch Washer/ Dryer-Large living/dining room-Open kitchen with full size appliances and great amount of cabinet space. -In addition to overhead storage, there is a total of 5 large closets (one of them is a massive walk-in closet in master bedroom).- Master bathroom offers a shower stall while secondary bathroom has a bathtub. Both bathrooms offer radian heated floors. Building amenities include:-Roof-deck with BBQ Grills-Bike storage