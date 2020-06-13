All apartments in Queens
29-08 31st Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

29-08 31st Avenue

29-08 31st Avenue · (510) 375-1012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29-08 31st Avenue, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-4 · Avail. now

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
***NO BROKER FEE & 1.5 Months Free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $2,625***

About the Apartment:
Two bedroom with pre-war details. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Tons of closet space. There is separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms can fit a queen beds plus additional furniture. Windowed bathroom.

About the Building:
Welcome to 29-08 31st Avenue, a meticulously maintained pre-war residence in the heart of Astoria. There is a common laundry room and on-site super. Dogs (35-pound weight limit) and cats allowed.

Transportation Options:
The building is well located in between the Broadway and 30th Avenue Subway Stops with the N & W trains. The Q69 and Q100 buses stop on Broadway and 21st Street, which connects you to the F train at 21st-Queensbridge. The Q18 bus offers service through Astoria all the way to Maspeth. The Q102 bus offers service down to Long Island City and on to Roosevelt Island.

About the Neighborhood:
This residence is equidistant to Broadway and 30th Avenue, where you will find all the essentials needed from Key Foods to Duane Reade. There are endless great restaurants and nightlife including Sweet Afton, Sanfords, BareBurger, The Freckled Moose, and the Shady Lady. For those in need of a gym, you can find New York Sports Club on 30th Ave and 38th St.,**No broker fee and one month free. actual price is $2,600**
Beautifully renovated and bright 2 bedroom apartment. Gut renovated kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. Natural wood floors throughout, high ceilings. Bedrooms can fit queen beds with plenty of storage throughout the unit.

Washer and dryer in the building as well as a live-in super. Centrally located to subway, buses, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and all the city has to offer.

Dogs (25-pound weight limit) and cats allowed in the building.

For an inquiry or appointment, please communicate by email only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29-08 31st Avenue have any available units?
29-08 31st Avenue has a unit available for $2,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29-08 31st Avenue have?
Some of 29-08 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29-08 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29-08 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29-08 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 29-08 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 29-08 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29-08 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 29-08 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29-08 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29-08 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 29-08 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29-08 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
