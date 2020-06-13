Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

***NO BROKER FEE & 1.5 Months Free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $2,625***



About the Apartment:

Two bedroom with pre-war details. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Tons of closet space. There is separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms can fit a queen beds plus additional furniture. Windowed bathroom.



About the Building:

Welcome to 29-08 31st Avenue, a meticulously maintained pre-war residence in the heart of Astoria. There is a common laundry room and on-site super. Dogs (35-pound weight limit) and cats allowed.



Transportation Options:

The building is well located in between the Broadway and 30th Avenue Subway Stops with the N & W trains. The Q69 and Q100 buses stop on Broadway and 21st Street, which connects you to the F train at 21st-Queensbridge. The Q18 bus offers service through Astoria all the way to Maspeth. The Q102 bus offers service down to Long Island City and on to Roosevelt Island.



About the Neighborhood:

This residence is equidistant to Broadway and 30th Avenue, where you will find all the essentials needed from Key Foods to Duane Reade. There are endless great restaurants and nightlife including Sweet Afton, Sanfords, BareBurger, The Freckled Moose, and the Shady Lady. For those in need of a gym, you can find New York Sports Club on 30th Ave and 38th St.,**No broker fee and one month free. actual price is $2,600**

Beautifully renovated and bright 2 bedroom apartment. Gut renovated kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. Natural wood floors throughout, high ceilings. Bedrooms can fit queen beds with plenty of storage throughout the unit.



Washer and dryer in the building as well as a live-in super. Centrally located to subway, buses, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and all the city has to offer.



Dogs (25-pound weight limit) and cats allowed in the building.



For an inquiry or appointment, please communicate by email only!