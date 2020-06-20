All apartments in Queens
28-40 Jackson Avenue

2840 Jackson Ave · (347) 932-6296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2840 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
Take advantage of this under market value lease break True One Bedroom in Long Island City. The apartment itself features refinished oakwood floors sky high ceilings, great light and views from the floor to ceiling windows a dozen stories high, a renovated bathroom and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer dryer in unit! The building comes with top of the line amenities such as a 24 hour doorman/conceriege service state of the art fitness room with basketball courts and golf simulator, outdoor spaces with stunning city views and a rooftop lap pool. Please note price is net effective with 1 month free on a 12 month lease gross to be paid is 3280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
28-40 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 28-40 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-40 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28-40 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-40 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28-40 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 28-40 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28-40 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28-40 Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28-40 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28-40 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 28-40 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28-40 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
