28-40 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court doorman elevator gym pool

Take advantage of this under market value lease break True One Bedroom in Long Island City. The apartment itself features refinished oakwood floors sky high ceilings, great light and views from the floor to ceiling windows a dozen stories high, a renovated bathroom and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and washer dryer in unit! The building comes with top of the line amenities such as a 24 hour doorman/conceriege service state of the art fitness room with basketball courts and golf simulator, outdoor spaces with stunning city views and a rooftop lap pool. Please note price is net effective with 1 month free on a 12 month lease gross to be paid is 3280