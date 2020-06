26-25 28th street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

THE PENELOPE SITS IN THE HEART OF ASTORIA JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM THE ASTORIA BLVD AND 30TH AVE TRAIN LINES ALLOWING FOR A 7 MINUTE COMMUTE TO MIDTOWN MANHATTAN. THE MODERN DESIGN WITH EXPOSED CONRETE BEAMS GIVES A HINT OF AN INDUSTRIAL LOOK EMBODIED IN A COZY NATURAL TONE KITCHEN AND BATH SETTING. THIS NEW DEVELOPMENT FEATURES A VIDEO INTERCOM, ELEVATOR, FREE BICYCLE STORAGE, LAUNDRY ROOM, FITNESS CENTER, AND WONDERFUL ROOF-DECK.THE APARTMENTS FEATURE REAL OAK STRIP WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, OVERSIZED WINDOWS, CUSTOM EBONY CABINETRY WITH WHITE QUARTZ COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE BATHROOMS FEATURE SLATE GRAY ITALIAN PORCELAIN FLOOR TILES ALONG WITH SUBWAY WALL TILES WITH A MOSAIC ACCENT AND AN ELONGATED GRAY GRANITE VANITY ALLOWING FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE.CALL IMMEDIATELY TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING! Bouklis192711