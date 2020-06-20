All apartments in Queens
255-14 86th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

255-14 86th Avenue

255-14 86th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

255-14 86th Avenue, Queens, NY 11001
Floral Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location Location Location...This house is centrally located to all..from the beautiful skylights to the spacious bedrooms you just can't go wrong.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255-14 86th Avenue have any available units?
255-14 86th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 255-14 86th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
255-14 86th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255-14 86th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue offer parking?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue have a pool?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255-14 86th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 255-14 86th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
