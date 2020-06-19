254-18 74 Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom H model apartment, currently being used as a two bedroom. Features include new paint, full attic with full plywood flooring for storage, relaxing balcony with glider, newly updated kitchen with stainless appliances ,Quartz counter and island top with nice back splash.(including full size washer and dryer), modern full bath, three A/C's, four ceiling fans, and new windows. Very sunny and bright (north facing). dining room set with 4 chairs are being left. Close to all.