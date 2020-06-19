All apartments in Queens
254-18 74 Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

254-18 74 Avenue

254-18 74th Avenue · (888) 289-6902
Location

254-18 74th Avenue, Queens, NY 11004
Glen Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom H model apartment, currently being used as a two bedroom. Features include new paint, full attic with full plywood flooring for storage, relaxing balcony with glider, newly updated kitchen with stainless appliances ,Quartz counter and island top with nice back splash.(including full size washer and dryer), modern full bath, three A/C's, four ceiling fans, and new windows. Very sunny and bright (north facing). dining room set with 4 chairs are being left. Close to all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254-18 74 Avenue have any available units?
254-18 74 Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254-18 74 Avenue have?
Some of 254-18 74 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254-18 74 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254-18 74 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254-18 74 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 254-18 74 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue offer parking?
No, 254-18 74 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254-18 74 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue have a pool?
No, 254-18 74 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 254-18 74 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254-18 74 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 254-18 74 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254-18 74 Avenue has units with air conditioning.
