254-03 73 Road.
254-03 73 Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:52 PM

254-03 73 Road

254-03 73rd Road · (888) 289-6902
Location

254-03 73rd Road, Queens, NY 11004
Glen Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G1 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent. 1st Floor, Dishwasher. Updated Kitchen, New Living Room Floor. Close To Public Transportation and Schools. Heat, Water, and Cooking Gas Included.Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 254-03 73 Road have any available units?
254-03 73 Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254-03 73 Road have?
Some of 254-03 73 Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254-03 73 Road currently offering any rent specials?
254-03 73 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254-03 73 Road pet-friendly?
No, 254-03 73 Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 254-03 73 Road offer parking?
No, 254-03 73 Road does not offer parking.
Does 254-03 73 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254-03 73 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254-03 73 Road have a pool?
No, 254-03 73 Road does not have a pool.
Does 254-03 73 Road have accessible units?
No, 254-03 73 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 254-03 73 Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254-03 73 Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 254-03 73 Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 254-03 73 Road does not have units with air conditioning.

