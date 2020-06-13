All apartments in Queens
25-55 35th St 2

25-55 35th Street · (917) 972-9633
Location

25-55 35th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit 2 Available 06/25/20 Steps to N,W trains. Large renovated unit - Property Id: 293027

Charming 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment
2nd floor

Heat and hot water are included in rent

Hardwood floors
Generous closet space

Small pets case by case

Steps to N,W trains on Astoria Blvd, restaurants, groceries, coffee shops and many more

Call, text or email to arrange a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293027
Property Id 293027

(RLNE5830541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-55 35th St 2 have any available units?
25-55 35th St 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-55 35th St 2 have?
Some of 25-55 35th St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-55 35th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
25-55 35th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-55 35th St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 offer parking?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 have a pool?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-55 35th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-55 35th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
