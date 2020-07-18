All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 242 88th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
242 88th Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

242 88th Drive

242 88th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

242 88th Drive, Queens, NY 11426
Bellerose Floral Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Renovated, New Kitchen, New Bath, New Appliances, New Windows, New Flooring. Basement Not Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 88th Drive have any available units?
242 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 242 88th Drive have?
Some of 242 88th Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 88th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 88th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 242 88th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 242 88th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 242 88th Drive offers parking.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 88th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 88th Drive have a pool?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 242 88th Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice