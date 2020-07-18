Rent Calculator
Home
Queens, NY
242 88th Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM
242 88th Drive
242 88th Drive
No Longer Available
Location
242 88th Drive, Queens, NY 11426
Bellerose Floral Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Renovated, New Kitchen, New Bath, New Appliances, New Windows, New Flooring. Basement Not Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 242 88th Drive have any available units?
242 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
What amenities does 242 88th Drive have?
Some of 242 88th Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 242 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
242 88th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 88th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 242 88th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 242 88th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 242 88th Drive offers parking.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 88th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 88th Drive have a pool?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 242 88th Drive have accessible units?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 88th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 88th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
