24-30 28th St

Amenities
Massive renovated unit. Convenient location
Gigantic 2 bedroom /1 bathroom unit
3rd floor walk-up
Available now
Great Area! Close to N/W trains, Ditmars restaurants, bars, supermarkets and many more
Modern kitchen, new appliances and cabinets
Large living room with a separate dining area
Generous closet space
Hardwood floors
King sized bedrooms
Heat and hot water are included in rent
No pets please
Contact Neighborhood Specialists:
DMITRY @ 917-972-9644
MARINA @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252382
(RLNE5707627)