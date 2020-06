24-09 28TH ST.

Amenities

ALL BEDROOMS CAN FIT KING SIZE BEDROOMS, SEPARATE KITCHEN WITH DINING SPACE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH SPACE FOR AN SOFA, TV STAND AND OFFICE DESK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ROOMS. LARGE WINDOWS AND HIGH CEILINGS. THIS WONT LAST!CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE ASTORIA BOULEVARD TRAIN STATION N AND Q. 4 BLOCKS AWAY FROM DITMARS AND 30TH AVENUE. 15 MINUTES TO MANHATTAN. JUST NEXT DOOR YOU WILL FIND, DELI'S, LAUNDROMATS, HAIR SALONS, THE BEER GARDEN, PUBS, NAIL SALONS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE!!CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE FOR A VIEWING AT 212-402-7855