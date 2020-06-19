All apartments in Queens
23-09 29th St 3

23-09 29th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-09 29th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large pet friendly unit. Great area - Property Id: 266445

Very spacious 1 bedroom unit
3rd floor walk-up

Pets are allowed!

Queen-sized bedroom
Generous closet space

Separate eat-in kitchen
Hardwood floors

Heat and hot water are included in rent

Amazing location - one block to N,W trains, gyms, groceries, great restaurants, coffeeshops
Possibilities to explore are endless!

Contact local agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266445
Property Id 266445

(RLNE5723152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-09 29th St 3 have any available units?
23-09 29th St 3 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-09 29th St 3 have?
Some of 23-09 29th St 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-09 29th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
23-09 29th St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-09 29th St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-09 29th St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 offer parking?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 have a pool?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-09 29th St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-09 29th St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
