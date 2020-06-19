23-09 29th St 3

Amenities
Large pet friendly unit. Great area - Property Id: 266445
Very spacious 1 bedroom unit
3rd floor walk-up
Pets are allowed!
Queen-sized bedroom
Generous closet space
Separate eat-in kitchen
Hardwood floors
Heat and hot water are included in rent
Amazing location - one block to N,W trains, gyms, groceries, great restaurants, coffeeshops
Possibilities to explore are endless!
Contact local agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266445
Property Id 266445
(RLNE5723152)