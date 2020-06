Amenities

Spacious two bedroom available now in the heart of the Ditmars area in Astoria. Two blocks to the N/W train and lots of restaurants and cafes on 23rd Ave and Ditmars Blvd.Second floor of a two family house. Huge front private terrace and rear balcony.King and full size bedrooms. Tons of closet space! Open kitchen-living room layout.Heat and hot water included in rent. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Sterling6020