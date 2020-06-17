All apartments in Queens
21-31 31st Ave 3

21-31 31st Road · (917) 972-9633
Location

21-31 31st Road, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NO FEE! Modern unit. Dishwasher. Balcony. Laundry - Property Id: 179645

NO FEE!

Brand new beautiful 1-Bedroom / 1.5 - bathroom unit

-___Central A/C___Parking $250___Great location. Heart of Astoria. Close to everything: N,W trains, groceries, restaurants, banks, gyms etc.31st avenue and 23rd street

Nice Marble Floors___Kitchen/Living Room combo___Absolutely no pets-
___Dishwasher___Brand New kitchen___Balcony___Video Intercom___Laundry

Email with information about prospective tenants

MARINA @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179645
Property Id 179645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5707536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have any available units?
21-31 31st Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have?
Some of 21-31 31st Ave 3's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-31 31st Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
21-31 31st Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-31 31st Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 21-31 31st Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 21-31 31st Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-31 31st Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 21-31 31st Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 21-31 31st Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-31 31st Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-31 31st Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-31 31st Ave 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
