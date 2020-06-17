21-29 31st Avenue

Amenities
Please call or text for a viewing, no emails: 917-972-9633Available nowBrand new beautiful 1-Bedroom / 1.5 - bathroom unit-___Central A/C___Parking $250___Great location. Heart of Astoria. Close to everything: N,W trains, groceries, restaurants, banks, gyms etc.31st avenue and 23rd streetNice Marble Floors___Kitchen/Living Room combo___Absolutely no pets-___Dishwasher___Brand New kitchen___Balcony___Video IntercomEmail with information about prospective tenantsDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @ 917-972-9633 Sterling5721