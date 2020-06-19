All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

21-12 22nd Dr 2

21-12 22nd Drive · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-12 22nd Drive, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large pet friendly unit by the Park - Property Id: 248454

Very spacious renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit

2nd floor in a 4-family house

Small pets are allowed

Sunny, bright, cozy, lots of natural light all day long

Spacious living room

Large eat-in kitchen

Queen and full sized bedrooms

Generous closet space

Heat and hot water are included

Available for April,1st-15th move-in

Call or text neighborhood specialists:
Dmitry @ 917-972-9644
Marina @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248454
Property Id 248454

(RLNE5707862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have any available units?
21-12 22nd Dr 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have?
Some of 21-12 22nd Dr 2's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-12 22nd Dr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
21-12 22nd Dr 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-12 22nd Dr 2 pet-friendly?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 offer parking?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not offer parking.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have a pool?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have accessible units?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-12 22nd Dr 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-12 22nd Dr 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
