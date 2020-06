Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is REAL - 3 beds, super renovated with Laundry in unit for less than $3k in Astoria !!! Granite counters and Stainless appliances in this sunny large three bed. Come see this right away. It IS A COOP, so you must be well qualified - Owners paying all costs. (MOVE FAST - CALL ME IMMEDIATELY) ALSO AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE **