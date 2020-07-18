All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

205-06 42nd Avenue

205-06 42nd Avenue · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205-06 42nd Avenue, Queens, NY 11361
Auburndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 1BR located in the heart of Bayside. Gourmet kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances! Bright, quiet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Extra closet space. $1,995.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,176.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; Occupied until 6/30/2020.Caesarstone Countertops,Custom Cabinets,Great Restaurants Nearby,Great School System,Indoor Garage Available,Lots of Light,Suburban/Country-Like Surroundings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have any available units?
205-06 42nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 205-06 42nd Avenue have?
Some of 205-06 42nd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205-06 42nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205-06 42nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205-06 42nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205-06 42nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205-06 42nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205-06 42nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 205-06 42nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205-06 42nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205-06 42nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 205-06 42nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 205-06 42nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
