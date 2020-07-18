205-06 42nd Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 1BR located in the heart of Bayside. Gourmet kitchen equipped with custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops plus stainless steel appliances! Bright, quiet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Extra closet space. $1,995.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,176.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 15th; Inquire about a 24 month Lease; Occupied until 6/30/2020.Caesarstone Countertops,Custom Cabinets,Great Restaurants Nearby,Great School System,Indoor Garage Available,Lots of Light,Suburban/Country-Like Surroundings