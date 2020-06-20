202-16 42nd Avenue

Amenities

In-person showings available by appointment only. Grand 1 bedroom apartment in Bayside! Separate gourmet kitchen features custom white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Great lighting. Queen size bedroom. Spacious closet and living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. $1,995.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,176.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;Custom Cabinets,Great Closets,Great Restaurants Nearby,Great School System,Heat & Hot Water Included,Indoor Garage Available,Live-in Super,Lots of Light,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Living Room,Suburban/Country-Like Surroundings