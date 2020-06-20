All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 202-16 42nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
202-16 42nd Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

202-16 42nd Avenue

202-16 42nd Avenue · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202-16 42nd Avenue, Queens, NY 11361
Auburndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In-person showings available by appointment only. Grand 1 bedroom apartment in Bayside! Separate gourmet kitchen features custom white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Great lighting. Queen size bedroom. Spacious closet and living room. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included. $1,995.00 is the net effective rent based on $2,176.00 with 1 month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st; Inquire about a 24 month Lease;Custom Cabinets,Great Closets,Great Restaurants Nearby,Great School System,Heat & Hot Water Included,Indoor Garage Available,Live-in Super,Lots of Light,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Living Room,Suburban/Country-Like Surroundings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have any available units?
202-16 42nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 202-16 42nd Avenue have?
Some of 202-16 42nd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202-16 42nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
202-16 42nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202-16 42nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 202-16 42nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 202-16 42nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202-16 42nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 202-16 42nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 202-16 42nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202-16 42nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 202-16 42nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 202-16 42nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202-16 42nd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity