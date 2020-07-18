Renovated apartment featuring living room, bedroom w full bath, eff kitchen, home office, lots of closets. Residential street off Utopia Pkwy, centrally located near public transport., shopping, parks, golf, etc. Includes heat/water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199-42 24 Road have any available units?
199-42 24 Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 199-42 24 Road have?
Some of 199-42 24 Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199-42 24 Road currently offering any rent specials?
199-42 24 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.