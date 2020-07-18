All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 199-42 24 Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
199-42 24 Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

199-42 24 Road

199-42 24th Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

199-42 24th Road, Queens, NY 11357
Clearview

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated apartment featuring living room, bedroom w full bath, eff kitchen, home office, lots of closets. Residential street off Utopia Pkwy, centrally located near public transport., shopping, parks, golf, etc. Includes heat/water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199-42 24 Road have any available units?
199-42 24 Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 199-42 24 Road have?
Some of 199-42 24 Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199-42 24 Road currently offering any rent specials?
199-42 24 Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199-42 24 Road pet-friendly?
No, 199-42 24 Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 199-42 24 Road offer parking?
Yes, 199-42 24 Road offers parking.
Does 199-42 24 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199-42 24 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199-42 24 Road have a pool?
No, 199-42 24 Road does not have a pool.
Does 199-42 24 Road have accessible units?
No, 199-42 24 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 199-42 24 Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 199-42 24 Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199-42 24 Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 199-42 24 Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice