Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:51 PM

191-35 115th Drive

191-35 115th Drive · (718) 276-4848
Location

191-35 115th Drive, Queens, NY 11412
St. Albans

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Fl · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 191-35 115th Drive have any available units?
191-35 115th Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 191-35 115th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191-35 115th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191-35 115th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 191-35 115th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 191-35 115th Drive offer parking?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 191-35 115th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191-35 115th Drive have a pool?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 191-35 115th Drive have accessible units?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191-35 115th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191-35 115th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 191-35 115th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

