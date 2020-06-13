All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor

185 Beach 91st Street · (347) 455-8565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

185 Beach 91st Street, Queens, NY 11693
Rockaway Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom Apartment in 1st Fl in a 2-family house.

* Corner unit with a lot of natural lights.

* Living room, dining room, 3 Br, 1 full bathroom w/tub

* Hardwood floors

* Recessed ceiling lighting

* On a Quiet Street

* One Block from the beach

* Hot water baseboard heating system (you control thermostat)

* Rent: $2,300

To view call: 347-455-8565

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.
2 family front house and 1 family year-round bungalow. 1 block from surfing beach. "magic 2" blocks from: shopping, mass transit (subway & bus), library, police & fire departments, laundry, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have any available units?
185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have?
Some of 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 185 Beach 91st Street, 1st Floor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity