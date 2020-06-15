All apartments in Queens
1822 Cornelia Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:10 PM

1822 Cornelia Street

1822 Cornelia Street · (718) 864-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 Cornelia Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment is currently Occupied... Vacant June 30th Gorgeous Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Washer/Dryer & Private Backyard !!Actual Photos of the Unit !!-Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Dishwasher-Spacious Living Room -Renovated Modern Bathroom-Great Sunlight -Pets ok case by case-Heat and Hot Water Included!Close to Myrtle-Wyckoff Aves. L & M Trains and the Seneca Ave. M Train.Heart of Ridgewood, Steps to Myrtle Avenue Shops, Boutiques, Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Grocery Stores, Pharmacies and Much More.Contact Information-David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate AgentCell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel399834

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Cornelia Street have any available units?
1822 Cornelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1822 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 1822 Cornelia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Cornelia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Cornelia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street offer parking?
No, 1822 Cornelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 Cornelia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street have a pool?
No, 1822 Cornelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 1822 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 Cornelia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Cornelia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Cornelia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
