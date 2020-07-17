153-30 89TH AVE.

Amenities

An AMAZING full-service 2Bedroom Jamaica! A commuter's dream just steps to the E/F train, modern fixtures and great views! HUGE 950 Sq Ft!24-hour ConciergeOur front door staff do more than just hold the door for you. Theyll hold packages, take deliveries and help make everyday life a little easier 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Two Open-air DecksOur 2nd floor deck and rooftop deck are both a welcome retreat for residents and their guests. Escape to the rooftop to enjoy sweeping views, comfy lounge chairs and tables, serene landscaping and a partial covering, so the deck can be enjoyed year-round.ValetLocated in the lobby of the building, Valet provides a full-range of convenient services including dry cleaning, laundry, professional tailoring, and maid services.Laundry RoomNo one likes to do laundry but our energy-efficient washers and dryers make it just a little easier on you and the environment. And talk about saving some energy instead of running down to the laundry room, you can check online to see if your laundry is done!Childrens RoomTell the kids to go to their room the childrens room. Complete with toys, games, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player and an awesome underwater adventure theme thats sure to delight.- Huge closets!- Heat and water included in rent.- No Guarantors.- Reduced or no security deposit for well-qualified applicants.Won't last! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing! *Photos are of staged unit, used for demonstrative purposes only, variations may be present.*Net effective advertised after 1 month free. *Virtual tour available.