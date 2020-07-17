All apartments in Queens
153-30 89TH AVE.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

153-30 89TH AVE.

153-30 89th Avenue · (347) 291-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153-30 89th Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
Jamaica

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
valet service
An AMAZING full-service 2Bedroom Jamaica! A commuter's dream just steps to the E/F train, modern fixtures and great views! HUGE 950 Sq Ft!24-hour ConciergeOur front door staff do more than just hold the door for you. Theyll hold packages, take deliveries and help make everyday life a little easier 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Two Open-air DecksOur 2nd floor deck and rooftop deck are both a welcome retreat for residents and their guests. Escape to the rooftop to enjoy sweeping views, comfy lounge chairs and tables, serene landscaping and a partial covering, so the deck can be enjoyed year-round.ValetLocated in the lobby of the building, Valet provides a full-range of convenient services including dry cleaning, laundry, professional tailoring, and maid services.Laundry RoomNo one likes to do laundry but our energy-efficient washers and dryers make it just a little easier on you and the environment. And talk about saving some energy instead of running down to the laundry room, you can check online to see if your laundry is done!Childrens RoomTell the kids to go to their room the childrens room. Complete with toys, games, a flat-screen TV, a DVD player and an awesome underwater adventure theme thats sure to delight.- Huge closets!- Heat and water included in rent.- No Guarantors.- Reduced or no security deposit for well-qualified applicants.Won't last! Call/text Ben Kim at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing! *Photos are of staged unit, used for demonstrative purposes only, variations may be present.*Net effective advertised after 1 month free. *Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have any available units?
153-30 89TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 153-30 89TH AVE. have?
Some of 153-30 89TH AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153-30 89TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
153-30 89TH AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153-30 89TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 153-30 89TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 153-30 89TH AVE. offers parking.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153-30 89TH AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 153-30 89TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 153-30 89TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153-30 89TH AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 153-30 89TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 153-30 89TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
