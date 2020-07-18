All apartments in Queens
15053 14th Road.
15053 14th Road
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

15053 14th Road

15053 14th Rd · (917) 535-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15053 14th Rd, Queens, NY 11357
Whitestone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2nd floor 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Rental unit in Whitestone. Beautiful Kitchen, Hardwood floors, Plenty of Closet Spaces. Convenient to shopping, NYC Express Bus, Parks and Highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15053 14th Road have any available units?
15053 14th Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15053 14th Road currently offering any rent specials?
15053 14th Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15053 14th Road pet-friendly?
No, 15053 14th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 15053 14th Road offer parking?
No, 15053 14th Road does not offer parking.
Does 15053 14th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15053 14th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15053 14th Road have a pool?
No, 15053 14th Road does not have a pool.
Does 15053 14th Road have accessible units?
No, 15053 14th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15053 14th Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15053 14th Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15053 14th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15053 14th Road does not have units with air conditioning.

