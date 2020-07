Amenities

Great, Detached, Whole House Rental In Murray Hill Area Of Flushing. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath. Home Has Been Renovated, New Hardwood Floors Throughout, New Kitchen With New Appliacnes, Renovated, Tiled Baths. 1 Block To Lirr, And Full Finshed Basement, W/ Ose. Use Of Huge Back Yard, Near All, (Tranporatation, Dining, Shopping). 15 Minute Walk To Downtown Flushing (7 Train Subway)