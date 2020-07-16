All apartments in Queens
14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D

148-09 Northern Boulevard · (718) 229-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148-09 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath just renovated $2,100/month, heat and hot water included. Beautiful building with a spacious, lighted courtyard, laundry machines in building. Convenient location, near supermarkets, shopping, etc. Three blocks from LIRR Murray Hill Station, Q13, Q28, and QM3 bus stop right in front of building. Call Now to set up a viewing! Good credit and verifiable income required for approval. Application fees apply. For an appointment today email Dpiazza@Douglastonmgmt.com .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have any available units?
14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have?
Some of 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D currently offering any rent specials?
14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D pet-friendly?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D offer parking?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not offer parking.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have a pool?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not have a pool.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have accessible units?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not have accessible units.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have units with dishwashers?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D have units with air conditioning?
No, 14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D does not have units with air conditioning.
