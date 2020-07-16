14809 Northern Blvd Apt 6D

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath just renovated $2,100/month, heat and hot water included. Beautiful building with a spacious, lighted courtyard, laundry machines in building. Convenient location, near supermarkets, shopping, etc. Three blocks from LIRR Murray Hill Station, Q13, Q28, and QM3 bus stop right in front of building. Call Now to set up a viewing! Good credit and verifiable income required for approval. Application fees apply. For an appointment today email Dpiazza@Douglastonmgmt.com .