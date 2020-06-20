All apartments in Queens
147-48 69th Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:05 AM

147-48 69th Road

147-48 69th Road · (516) 627-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147-48 69th Road, Queens, NY 11367
Kew Gardens Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Kew Gardens Hills, Whole House Rental on a beautiful residential area, 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch Style Home includes L-shape Living/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Central Air Conditioning, Full Finished Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors can be a Playroom, Gym or Family Room, 2 Large Cedar Closets, Storage Room, Utility Room with washer/Dryer, Fenced Private Backyard, 1 Car Detached Garage, Private Driveway, Steps to Q64 Bus Stop to Forest Hills E & F Subway, Express Bus to Manhattan, Queens College, Shops & Highway, Available in June

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147-48 69th Road have any available units?
147-48 69th Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147-48 69th Road have?
Some of 147-48 69th Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147-48 69th Road currently offering any rent specials?
147-48 69th Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147-48 69th Road pet-friendly?
No, 147-48 69th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 147-48 69th Road offer parking?
Yes, 147-48 69th Road does offer parking.
Does 147-48 69th Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147-48 69th Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147-48 69th Road have a pool?
No, 147-48 69th Road does not have a pool.
Does 147-48 69th Road have accessible units?
No, 147-48 69th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 147-48 69th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147-48 69th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 147-48 69th Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147-48 69th Road has units with air conditioning.
