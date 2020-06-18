All apartments in Queens
147-15 Northern Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

147-15 Northern Boulevard

147-15 Northern Boulevard · (347) 386-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147-15 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
147-15 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11377 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Large 2 Bedroom,1Bath,Hardwood Floors apartment with Secured Entry, Elevator and On Site Manager in a great location close to all Public Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainments and Schools. Laundromat across the street. LIRR at Murray Hill 0.31 miles, 7 at Main St 0.72 miles ,LIRR at Flushing 0.85 miles ,LIRR at Broadway 0.94 miles ,LIRR at Mets-Willets Point 1.59 miles Schools. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3516840 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have any available units?
147-15 Northern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 147-15 Northern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
147-15 Northern Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147-15 Northern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard offer parking?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147-15 Northern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 147-15 Northern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
