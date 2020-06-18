Amenities

hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

147-15 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11377 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Large 2 Bedroom,1Bath,Hardwood Floors apartment with Secured Entry, Elevator and On Site Manager in a great location close to all Public Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainments and Schools. Laundromat across the street. LIRR at Murray Hill 0.31 miles, 7 at Main St 0.72 miles ,LIRR at Flushing 0.85 miles ,LIRR at Broadway 0.94 miles ,LIRR at Mets-Willets Point 1.59 miles Schools. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3516840 ]