All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
145-76 224th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
145-76 224th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

145-76 224th Street

145-76 224th Street · (516) 575-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

145-76 224th Street, Queens, NY 11413
Brookville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 145-76 224th Street have any available units?
145-76 224th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 145-76 224th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145-76 224th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145-76 224th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145-76 224th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 145-76 224th Street offer parking?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not offer parking.
Does 145-76 224th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145-76 224th Street have a pool?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145-76 224th Street have accessible units?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145-76 224th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145-76 224th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145-76 224th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice